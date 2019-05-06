Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Give Out ‘Wrinkle In Time’ Vibes At Met Gala, While Priyanka Rocks 100 Carats Of Chopard Jewels

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra definitely showed up at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday night. The newly-minted Mr. and Mrs. hit the pink carpet in basically a his and hers version of the styles from a “Wrinkle In Time,” or at least that’s the vibe we were getting. Priyanka dazzled in a sparkling silver gown from Dior and Nick has a suit to match. Their looks, which were inspired by Marie Antionette and Louis the 14th according to our Access, were their version of camp.

Priyanka’s jaw-dropping dress featured an intricate cape and multi-colored layers of feathers. She topped off the style with an incredible crown made by Dior’s Milliner Stephen Jones. And it didn’t stop there — the former “Quantico” star was absolutely dripping in jewels from, Chopard.

Priyanka’s bling rang in at well over 100 carats of previous jewels and diamonds, including, earrings featuring 88.82-carats of pink sapphire briolettes, 3.80-carats of diamond briolettes, .38-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold from the “Copacabana Collection”. She also selected to wear three pendant necklaces from the “Happy Diamonds Collection” – one featuring 9.01-carats of round brilliant-cut diamonds and .15-carats of floating diamonds, another featuring 7.14-carats of diamonds and .28-carats of floating diamonds and a third pendant featuring 5.74-carats of diamonds and .44-carats of floating diamonds – all set in 18k white gold.

And to add even more, she added multiple bracelets including one featuring 16.45-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold, another featuring 9.77-carats of diamonds set in titanium, a bracelet featuring 72.92-carats of multicolored spinels, 20.77-carats of diamond beads, and 4.51-carats of round-shaped diamonds set in 18k white gold and a bracelet featuring 21.70-carats of square emerald-cut diamonds set in platinum – all from the “Haute Joaillerie Collection”.

Talk about a super blinding couple!

