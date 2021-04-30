Nick Jonas Is Hosting The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas is ready to suit up and host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!

He’s taking over the hosting gig after his fellow “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson helmed the show for the last three years.

While Nick’s not up for any awards this time around, he’s got plenty of experience with the BBMAs. Last year, Nick and brothers Joe and Kevin took home three trophies for top duo/group, top radio songs artist and top radio song (“Sucker”).

The BBMAs are already shaping up to be epic—this hosting announcement comes just one day after the nominations dropped.

The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 nods, scoring recognition in major categories like Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist. Trailing just behind are rapper DaBaby with 11 nominations and the late artist Pop Smoke with 10 nominations.

Rap superstar Drake has the potential to break his own record for most BBMA wins (27), as he’s up for seven awards this year. However, Taylor Swift, who’s nominated four times this year, has the potential to tie his record if she wins in every category.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are coming up on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

