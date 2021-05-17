Nick Jonas Was Hospitalized After Getting Injured on Set of New Show (Reports)

Nick Jonas is reportedly recovering after being injured on the set of a new show, according to TMZ.

The 28-year-old singer had to be brought to the hospital by an ambulance on Saturday night and returned home the following day, the report adds.

The Jonas Brothers singer is expected to appear on Monday night’s live show of “The Voice” so maybe more information about his injury will be released.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Nick Jonas for more details about his reported injury.

The “Spaceman” singer is set to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday and he told Access Hollywood that he has some surprises up his sleeve.

“The Voice” coach who said he is working on plans that will make a little noise at this year’s show. Could we see the Jonas Brothers come together again? Nick said he didn’t want to give anything away but did reveal it might be in the works.

“There may be a performance that includes me and maybe other people I don’t know,” he said.

Nick also revealed who among his fellow judges on the NBC hit show “The Voice” is the most competitive. He said John Legend takes the nod, adding that the “All of Me” singer is determined and focused when it comes to his role of coach.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set for May 23rd, 2021 and will air on NBC. You can catch Nick and his fellow “The Voice” judges on NBC on Monday nights.

