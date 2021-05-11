Nicki Minaj Teases New Music In Sultry Instagram Pics

Good news, Barbs! Looks like Nicki Minaj is making her return to music!

The “Anaconda” rapper shared a series of sultry snaps to her Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, “F R I D A Y.”

In the photos, Nick is seen wearing only a pair of pink bedazzled Crocs, with just two heart-shaped pillows covering her body. She sits atop a hot pink desk, surrounded by Chanel items.

Her famous friends flocked to the comments section to share their excitement. Singer Normani wrote, “YESSSSSSSSSSSSS😍,” while Keke Palmer added, “Missed you sis.

If Nicki drops a new track on Friday, it will mark her first major return to music since welcoming her son with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020. She’s been soaking up every moment of motherhood, revealing in November that she has not hired a nanny to help care for her baby.

She shared the first sweet snaps of her son in January, but kept many details, including his name, under wraps.

Nicki Minaj: Her Wild Style View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!