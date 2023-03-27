Nicolas Cage & Nicholas Hoult On Reuniting For ‘Renfield’ 18 Years After Playing Father & Son In ‘The Weather Man’

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult’s mutual admiration is immortal!

Nearly two decades after playing father and son in 2005’s “The Weather Man,” the actors have reunited for the vampire horror comedy “Renfield,” out April 14.

Nicholas plays the title character and long-suffering henchman to Nic’s Count Dracula in the film, also starring Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz. When speaking with Access Hollywood over the weekend, the pair recalled how much they enjoyed first working together and why the experience made teaming up again a total no-brainer.

“I was just completely in awe,” Nicholas, now 33, said of acting alongside the Oscar winner at such a young age, adding that “The Weather Man” was among his first jobs in the United States and he wanted to learn as much as he could from an acclaimed Hollywood veteran.

Though Nicholas was just getting his career started at the time, Nic, 59, confirmed that he was impressed with the up-and-comer right off the bat!

“I was amazed at the poise that Nick had at 14 on camera,” he marveled, sharing why his first impression of the young Brit made “Renfield” such an exciting opportunity even many years later.

Adding, “He was so confident. And I had no doubt then the star he would subsequently become. So when I heard he was doing this, I thought, ‘I gotta get back in the ring with him.'”

Nic and Nicholas both took their respective roles seriously when giving the classic tale of Dracula a modern spin, but it was Nicholas who left his castmate wowed over his dedication.

Nic explained that he wore his Dracula fangs at home to perfect using his voice with the prosthetics, but when Nick revealed that he ate “a fair amount of bugs” as Renfield, Nic was openly impressed.

Though the props department provided Nicholas with flavored crickets and “caramel cockroaches” to make the work easier to digest – literally! – he admitted that he did give real potato bugs a try and doesn’t recommend them.

“No muscle in my body tells me to eat a potato bug,” Nic shared with a shudder, telling his co-star, “You are brave. That is intense.”

