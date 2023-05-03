Nicolas Cage Says He Thinks He Remembers Being In His Mother’s Womb: ‘I Could See Faces’

Nicolas Cage may just have a steel-trap memory when it comes to his earliest days!

The “Renfield” actor had fun taking “The Colbert Questionert” on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” answering a series of random questions about his life with his signature eccentric flair.

When Colbert asked what his earliest memory was, Nic took things way back – rewinding to a moment before his birth!

“Listen, I know this sounds very far out, and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I could go all the way back to in utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something,” he said. “I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened.”

Lisa Marie Presley & Nicolas Cage’s Romance In Photos View Gallery

“These faces in the dark, were other people in there with you?” Stephen replied. “Or were these things that your prenatal mind was conjuring?”

“Now that I’m no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating to me in that stage,” Nicolas quipped back. “That’s going way back, so I don’t know.”

“I buy it. You’re Nic Cage,” the talk show host said. “Who am I to say you don’t remember being in utero?”

“I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind,” Nic clarified.

See more from the “National Treasure” actor’s questionnaire below: