Nicolas Cage’s Mom Joy Vogelsang Died at 85

Nicolas Cage’s mom, Joy Vogelsang died at the age of 85 on May 26 in Los Angeles, according to a tribute shared by her son, Christopher Coppola, on Facebook.

The actor’s mom had been suffering from mental health issues for a long time and was hospitalized for two weeks prior to her passing, Nicolas’ brother, who is a film director in Los Angeles, also explained in his announcement.

“My dear sweet mama died tonight at 10:33pm. Thank you for all your prayers and being with me the last few days. As weird as all this digital friendship is, as the former “DigiVangelist” knows, it actually can mean something if it comes from the heart. Bless you all,” Christopher wrote at the time on Facebook.

He also wrote, “She had a very hard life with mental health issues. In all of that painful emotional chaos she still managed to teach me something super important. My mama lioness told me, her middle son cub, that I was affectionate. I was very embarrassed by the term affection. I thought it was a bad thing, a something to laugh at thing.”

Nicolas was reportedly filming “The Retirement Plan” with actress Ashley Greene at the time of her death. According to IMDB, Joy passed away on the first day that filming began for the upcoming movie.

