Nicole Richie Catches Her Hair On Fire While Blowing Out Birthday Candles

Nicole Richie had a lit birthday party.

While celebrating her 40th birthday at an outdoor party, Nicole accidentally caught her hair on fire while blowing out the candles.

She shared a video of the moment on Instagram which shows the fashion designer blowing out a large cake with a childhood photo of herself on it. As she leans over to reach the candles the ends of her hair catch fire briefly before she puts it out.

Nicole captioned the video, writing, “Well…so far 40 is 🔥”

Her husband, Joel Madden commented on the post, jokingly writing, “that’s hot.”

The couple are parents to 13-year-old Harlow Winter Kate and 11-year-old son Sparrow James Midnight.

Last year for Nicole’s birthday she got a fun birthday tribute from her friend Adele.

The singer shared a belated tribute to her pal Nicole on Instagram to mark the fashion designer’s 39th birthday.

The post included fun snaps from their time together over the years, as well as a hilarious video of Nicole pulling off a startling surprise on the Grammy-winning singer!



“Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie,” Adele wrote. “I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery!”



