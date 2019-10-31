Niecy Nash And Husband Jay Tucker Split After 8 Years Of Marriage: ‘We Feel Fortunate For The Love We Share’

Actress Niecy Nash and her husband Jay Tucker announced their separation on Niecy’s Instagram account Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on Oct 30, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT

“In this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” the post reads in part. “And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share—present tense.”

The “Claws” actress and her electrical engineer husband were married in 2011. The duo had a star-studded bash in Malibu, complete with singer Brandy performing a rendition of “At Last” for the couple’s first dance.

At the time, Niecy gushed about how she and her new husband were “built” for each other. “I have to say, this second time around, it feels custom,” Niecy said of her beau to People in 2010. “Even after I got my divorce, the ink wasn’t even dry on the paper, and I said, ‘Ooh, the next time I become a wife, I got this thing down pat!’ I always believed that there was someone built for me.”

The actress was previously divorced in 2007 from her first husband Don Nash, with whom she shares three children.

While Niecy and Jay may not have been built for each other in the end, their post makes it clear there’s no love lost between the two.

“Our union was such a gorgeous ride,” the joint statement reads. The former couple conclude by thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful.”