Nikki and Brie Bella Share Big Baby News: They’re Joining Baby Brand Colugo As Creative Advisors!

Bring on that baby business!

Nikki and Brie Bella have officially made their next career move and they are ready to go from the ring to the design board, launching a collection with baby brand Colugo and joining as investors and creative advisors for the iconic baby brand.

Nikki and Brie will join Colugo as creative advisors for a long-term partnership that will further the brand’s message of inspiring new parents, and delivering high-quality, affordable baby gear for a new generation of parents.

The girls shared the cool news on their Instagram accounts and Nikki shared a sweet video featuring baby Matteo, too!

“It’s official @thebriebella, and I are joining @hicolugo as investors and creative advisors!!! 💪😍 Teo continues to melt my heart, and finding the right strollers, carriers, and accessories was a must! ❣️❣️ We’re in LOVE with Matteo in the new Wine Carrier and Love Drool Pack from our @hicolugo collection. The Carrier is lightweight and supportive and lets you go hands-free when you want to be their dance partner. Head over to HiColugo.com/bellas or hit the link in my bio to check it out! ✨💪🏼#BellasLoveColugo #MomGoals #BellaArmy P.S. Sorry @theartemc, you may have some competition as my dance partner! 👊🏼✨,” Nikki captioned the video.

Brie also shared a cute video about the big news on her Instagram account.

It’s a fun move for the twins, who both welcomed their sons, Matteo and Buddy within hours of each other in summer 2020.

Nikki and Brie also recently stopped by Access Hollywood and dished about their new project – check it out in the video above.