Noah Centineo Makes Young Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True With ‘Super Fun’ Visit (EXCLUSIVE)

Noah Centineo just gave his newest pal the experience of a lifetime.

Maddie Sturtz got to meet the heartthrob thanks to a special visit organized by Make-A-Wish. The Wisconsin native is currently undergoing radiation for cancer in her bones and took a welcome break for a trip to Los Angeles, where she and her fave celebrity spent the day hiking to the Hollywood sign and enjoying ice cream.

Maddie’s family was also along for the fun and posed for multiple photos with the pair, including a snap taken in the midst of a four-way air hockey game at Dave and Buster’s.

The 15-year-old told Access Hollywood exclusively why hanging out with Noah couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

“Going through this is always super stressful,” Maddie admitted of her health journey.

Though the outing would have been memorable on its own, what made things even sweeter was how easily she and the 23-year-old got along.

“We have the same personality,” Maddie gushed, adding that she and Noah are “both crazy and goofy” and each act “like a 2-year-old.”

The teen added that she got to ask the actor about his career and he was curious about her life as well. Maddie said conversation between them came easy, thanks to their similar outlooks.

“We kinda just, like, fit. And it was super fun,” Maddie added.

There’s another reason she was so excited about her time with the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” star, of course – and other fans can certainly relate.

“I love Noah because he’s hot!” she laughed.

There’s more good news on the way for Maddie. She’s planning to return to school after finishing cancer treatment in October.

— Erin Biglow