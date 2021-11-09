Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Reveals She’s Married: ‘A Precious Day In My Life’

Malala Yousafzai is married!

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old human rights activist revealed on social media that she tied the knot with partner Asser Malik.

“Today marks a precious day in my life, ” the Nobel Peace Prize winner wrote alongside several pictures from her big day.

“Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she added.

Malala shared several other precious snaps from the big day.

One of the pictures shows the bride and groom holding hands and posing outside. Another snap shows the couple joined by her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

Earlier this year the Pakistani activist talked to British Vogue about her feelings towards marriage, revealing she didn’t know if she would ever tie the knot.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married,” she said. “If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Her parents disagreed with her notion and hoped she would get married one day.

“My mum is like, ‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful,'” she said.

Clearly, Malala changed her mind. Congrats to the happy couple!

