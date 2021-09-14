Norm Macdonald Dead At 61 After Private Battle With Cancer

Norm Macdonald, who is best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the 61 after a nine-year private battle with cancer, According to Deadline.

The late star’s death was first announced to the publication by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. Macdonald’s longtime pal and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra also confirmed the news to Deadline and noted that he was determined to keep his battle with cancer private.

“He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him,” Hoekstra said.

Adding, “Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

