Norman Lear, TV Icon Who Created ‘All In The Family’ & More, Dies At 101

Hollywood is mourning one of its longest-living legends.

Norman Lear, the TV icon behind such pioneering shows as “All in the Family,” “One Day at a Time” and more, has died at 101. The sad news was confirmed with an Instagram announcement on Dec. 6, revealing that the acclaimed writer and producer passed away peacefully the previous day with loved ones by his side. Lear’s family “told stories and sang songs until the very end,” the post read in part.

“Norman lived a life in awe of the world around him. He marveled at his cup of coffee every morning, the shape of the tree outside his window, and the sounds of beautiful music. But it was people—those he just met and those he knew for decades—who kept his mind and heart forever young,” the message continued. “As we celebrate his legacy and reflect on the next chapter of life without him, we would like to thank everyone for all the love and support.”

Lear’s entertainment legacy also includes “Sanford & Sons,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times” and “Maude,” and he received lifetime achievement honors from the Producers Guild and was entered into the Television Academy Hall of Fame for his work. The legend is credited with pushing social and cultural boundaries on mainstream TV with his prolific repertoire, tackling controversial topics including racism, politics, abortion and the Vietnam War during his shows’ peak popularity in the ’70s and ’80s.

He also achieved notable success in the film world, earning an Oscar nomination for his “Divorce American Style” screenplay and serving as an executive producer on classics like “The Princess Bride.”

Lear is survived by his wife, Lyn, six children and multiple grandchildren.