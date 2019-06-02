North West Pulls Adorable Sister Move As She Makes Sure Saint West Crushes His First Sunday Service!

North West totally has Saint West’s back!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter made sure that her little brother was able to hit all the high notes in his grand debut in the choir during Sunday Service last week.

Kim shared a sweet video of her kids singing in the choir in the front row. Since it was his first time, Saint, seemed visibly nervous – and in stepped North! She was seen holding his shoulders and saying the words into his ear so he wouldn’t miss a beat!

Talk about an adorable sibling moment.

Kim was clearly proud of her kiddos! She captioned a video of their performance, ” I forgot to post last weeks Sunday Service . This was Saints first time singing in the choir so North made sure he knew the words.”

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-West kiddos have stolen the show at their dad’s now famous Sunday gatherings. North has been slaying it during her performances each week, whether she’s jamming out with her dance moves or singing hymns and classics.

It’s safe to say we can get used to these moments!