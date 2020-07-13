Olivia Culpo Lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover: ‘I Really Am Speechless’

Olivia Culpo has landed her biggest gig yet!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit selected the former Miss Universe as one of the three cover stars for its 2020 issue. Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders rounded out the trio, who posed in black swimsuits with gold chains in the waters of Bali, Indonesia.

Olivia also posed solo in an alternate version of the cover, flashing her chiseled abs in a transparent moto jacket and a white string bikini.

The accomplishment was a dream come true for Olivia, who long hoped to make it onto the cover of the famed issue one day.

“WOW! I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real,” she gushed on Instagram alongside her solo cover. “I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family. Thank you so much [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor] @mj_day – your warmth and genuinity is unparalleled and I have learned and grown so much. It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women.”

Alongside the cover, Olivia also shared a photo of herself creating a vision board four years ago – long before she ever graced the pages of the magazine.

“I cut out pictures from a huge SI coffee table book I bought and glued my face on it,” she wrote. “I was debating sharing this but figured if this huge milestone can mean something to someone else out there then it’s an even greater blessing for me. To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want. Don’t lose hope and remain focused and persistent. 4 years ago when I was pasting these images onto a poster board it was me sitting on the floor with my glue stick and scissors shooting for the stars and it felt completely unattainable. I just hope this can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it.”

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve this dream and to all the other dreamers, never give up,” she continued. “I love you guys!!!”

Olivia started her journey with SI Swim in 2018, when she posed nude with powerful messages painted across her skin for the issue’s “In Her Own Words” feature. The following year, she was photographed in the sand on Australia’s Kangaroo Island – in some shots with a snake wrapped around her body!

The full 2020 SI Swimsuit issue hits newsstands and online July 21.