Olivia Jade Parties It Up In A Chic Crop Top Amid College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade is partying it up.

She was spotted out with her sister Isabella on the Fourth of July headed to a party.

Olivia rocked a bandeau crop top and matching pants. She paired the casual chic look with chunky sneakers. Isabella opted to wear a red dress with white polka dots and color-coordinating white Doc Martins.

The news comes after reports in May that she wants to return to USC.

“(Olivia) didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in,” source told Us Weekly. “She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out.”

The news comes after her mom Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were allegedly involved in the college admissions scandal.

The couple allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and Isabella into the University of Southern California.

Lori and Mossimo plead not guilty to the charges, and an advisor to three of the other rich parents charged in the scandal thinks things might not work out in the couple’s favor.

“Lori Loughlin is living in a dream world. She doesn’t have a grasp on the reality about how these federal prosecutions work, “ Larry Levine, founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants told The Mercury News.

“She had a grand opportunity to take the plea deal,” he continued.

— Stephanie Swaim