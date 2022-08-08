Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73 After Long Battle With Breast Cancer

Hollywood has a lost an icon.

Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73 on Monday morning, according to her family.

The “Grease” actress’ husband John Easterling broke the heartbreaking news on her official social media accounts, sharing, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

John, who married the Australian singer back in 2008, went on to note that she has been a “symbol of triumphs and hope” for over three decades sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation,” he added.

The four-time Grammy winner was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and overcame cancer again in 2013. She was then diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2017, nearly 30 years after her first diagnosis.

Back in January 2021, Olivia and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi appeared on Access Daily and the pair opened up about their mother-daughter relationship, noting that it’s “warm and close.”

Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.