Olivia Newton-John Shuts Down ‘Exaggerated’ Reports About Her Health: ‘I’m Doing Great’

Healthy and happy! Olivia Newton-John is here to stay.

The “Grease” star set the record straight about her cancer battle on Wednesday and shut down recent reports that she has just weeks to live. In a candid Twitter video, Olivia assured viewers that she’s not only feeling well but is also ready to take 2019 by storm.

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

“The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” she said with a chuckle, referencing a famous quote from Mark Twain.

“I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible,” she added, thanking fans for their love and support.

The post soon filled with thousands of comments to wish Olivia well in the new year and thank her for clarifying the speculation herself.

The Aussie’s message comes on the heels of her family and inner circle speaking out on her behalf. Her rep told Access on Wednesday that talk of Olivia’s imminent passing was “ridiculous,” while her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, encouraged Instagram followers to ignore the negative chatter.

“Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs,” she wrote earlier this week, captioning a photo of her and Olivia smiling together on the red carpet.

Tottie later followed up with a positive reaction to the actress’ video and her glowing appearance.

“She’s looking pretty damn fine to me,” she quipped of her famous aunt, alongside a winking emoji.

The 70-year-old announced last year that she was facing cancer for a third time. Olivia revealed on Australia’s “Sunday Night” that doctors found a tumor at the base of her spine in 2017, more than 25 years after her first breast cancer diagnosis.

