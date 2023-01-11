Olivia Wilde Says She’ll Make Jennifer Coolidge’s Dream To Play a Dolphin Come True

Every star has a dream role. Maybe it’s a historical figure, a former Hollywood icon, or a favorite musical artist. For Jennifer Coolidge, however?

She just wants to be a dolphin.

After winning her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for her role as Tanya in Mike White’s “The White Lotus”, Jennifer spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Zuri Hall backstage. And in true Jennifer Coolidge fashion, the trio couldn’t stop laughing.

While reflecting on what the award means to her, after working in the industry since the ‘90s, the 61-year-old actress was asked to think about her future.

“What’s the ultimate dream role for you now? If anything that could happen what would it be?” Scott asked.

And with no hesitation, Jennifer replied, “I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin.”

Zuri took a moment to clarify: “You mean like an animated feature?”

While Scott asked, “Like ‘Flipper’?”

“Like ‘Flipper’, yeah,” Jennifer responded simply.

While this could pose some logistical challenges, there is one filmmaker who appreciates Jennifer’s vision.

Olivia Wilde, 38, reposted Access’s clip to her story with the caption, “I will make this happen”.

Hot off the heels of directorial successes such as 2019’s “Booksmart” and 2022’s “Don’t Worry Darling”, which starred Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Olivia has proven she has the directing chops to make anything happen.

All we can say is, please! We could all use more Jennifer Coolidge in our lives.

Hayley Santaflorentina