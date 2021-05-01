Olympia Dukakis, ‘Steel Magnolias’ & ‘Moonstruck’ Star, Dies At 89

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a legend. Actress Olympia Dukakis, best known for her work in “Steel Magnolias” and “Moonstruck,” has died at age 89.

Her brother, Apollo Dukakis, announced the sad news in a Facebook post on Saturday, revealing that the star had been unwell.

“My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis,” the post read.

My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis. Posted by Apollo Dukakis on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Olympia’s agent, Allison Levy, also confirmed her passing to NBC News.

The Oscar winner took home Best Supporting Actress honors for her acclaimed work as Cher’s mother in 1987’s “Moonstruck.” Her turn in “Steel Magnolias” opposite Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton and others, followed two years later. She was also known for memorable roles in “Working Girl,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus” and more, including numerous TV appearances.

Olympia was most recently seen reprising her role as Anna Madrigal in the 2019 Netflix miniseries “Tales of the City,” a continuation of the 1993 HBO show of the same name.

The star’s husband of 56 years, actor Louis Zorich, died in 2018. She is survived by daughter Christina Zorich, and sons Peter and Stefan Zorich.

— Erin Biglow