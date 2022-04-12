Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dies at 17 After Boat Capsizes During Practice, Twin Sister Survives

Eya Guezguez, a 17-year-old Olympic sailor from Tunisia, has died after her boat capsized during a training practice. Eya was sailing with her twin sister Sarra – who competed alongside her in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics – when their boat capsized due to strong winds, according to The Guardian

Their coach was in a speedboat alongside them at the time of the heartbreaking incident, according to BBC.

The outlet also said Eya and Sarra’s coach reportedly managed to help Sarra get out of the tangled rigging before reaching Eya, and the coach had attempted CPR. Eya was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

World Sailing is devastated to learn of the death of Eya Guezguez on Sunday 10 April 2022, whilst training with her sister Sarra on her 49erFX. We send our heartfelt condolences to Sarra, Eya’s family and the wider Tunisian sailing community at this incredibly difficult time. — World Sailing 🌎⛵️ (@worldsailing) April 12, 2022

The Tunisian Olympic Committee (CNOT) also confirmed the news in a Facebook post, sharing Eya had died during the training incident and was a promising young athlete who had carried the flag during the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez’s death. She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation,” International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said in a statement on the Olympics website.

“Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia,” Bach added.

