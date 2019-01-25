Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio are looking stunning in 1969 in brand new pics from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Vanity Fair shared exclusive images of the trio – some of the first pics released from the Quentin Tarantino film — on its Instagram on Friday.

Brad is sporting a yellow tee, brown belt and denim in the first shot. His character is also sporting classic aviators and leather boots giving the star a timeless cool.

In Leo’s pic, he is jumping a fence in cowboy boots, tan jeans and a windbreaker – a look complimented by black leather gloves. He’s also holding a rifle in the pic, which may be an indication it’s from a big moment within the film. Leo plays Rick Dalton in the movie, a former star of TV Westerns. Brad plays his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth.

Margot Robbie struts across a Hollywood street in a mini skirt, Go-Go boots and black turtleneck, trailed by the film’s camera crew in her just-released shot. She plays Sharon Tate, Rick’s neighbor in the film.

READ: Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Look Hotter Than Ever On The Set Of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Additional pics from the movie appeared on the mag’s website, including a shot of Brad, Leo and Al Pacino as a Hollywood agent, and one of Leo dancing on an NBC-style variety show called “Hullabaloo.”

A pair of photos of the stars were released last year, including one showing Brad and Leo side by side, and a solo shot of Margot.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is due out on July 26, 2019.

— by Jolie Lash