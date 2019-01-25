Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio are looking stunning in 1969 in brand new pics from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Vanity Fair shared exclusive images of the trio – some of the first pics released from the Quentin Tarantino film — on its Instagram on Friday.
Brad is sporting a yellow tee, brown belt and denim in the first shot. His character is also sporting classic aviators and leather boots giving the star a timeless cool.
View this post on Instagram
Brad. Leo. Margot. With “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino is back with a Western of a different stripe: an old-school L.A. story à la Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, the kind of city epic only a nostalgic of Tarantino’s wit and peculiarity could attempt to really do justice. At the link in bio, get an exclusive preview of the sprawling tale of counterculture California and the final days of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Photographs by Andrew Cooper/@sonypictures.
In Leo’s pic, he is jumping a fence in cowboy boots, tan jeans and a windbreaker – a look complimented by black leather gloves. He’s also holding a rifle in the pic, which may be an indication it’s from a big moment within the film. Leo plays Rick Dalton in the movie, a former star of TV Westerns. Brad plays his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth.
Margot Robbie struts across a Hollywood street in a mini skirt, Go-Go boots and black turtleneck, trailed by the film’s camera crew in her just-released shot. She plays Sharon Tate, Rick’s neighbor in the film.
READ: Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Look Hotter Than Ever On The Set Of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’
Additional pics from the movie appeared on the mag’s website, including a shot of Brad, Leo and Al Pacino as a Hollywood agent, and one of Leo dancing on an NBC-style variety show called “Hullabaloo.”
A pair of photos of the stars were released last year, including one showing Brad and Leo side by side, and a solo shot of Margot.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is due out on July 26, 2019.
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.