‘One Tree Hill’s’ James Lafferty Engaged To ‘The Royals’ Star Alexandra Park

He put a ring on it!

“One Tree Hill” alum James Lafferty took to Instagram on Sept. 6 to announce that he’s engaged to “The Royals” star Alexandra Park. “She said yeah,” the 35-year-old actor captioned an Instagram photo of himself and his bride-to-be, who proudly showed off her new bling.

While the Australian actress, 31, didn’t post about engagement, she did share a photo on her account from vacation in Palm Springs, Calif., where the proposal presumably took place. Alex simply captioned the scenic pic, “Hello” with a moon emoji.

The couple, who keep their relationship rather private on social media, has reportedly been together since 2018. Alex seemingly confirmed the romance that June by sharing a picture with James taken in Monaco by his “One Tree Hill” co-star Stephen Colletti.

The pair likely met back in 2015 on set of “The Royals” in London when James first directed an episode of the since-canceled E! series.

Congrats to the future Mr. and Mrs.!

— Gabi Duncan