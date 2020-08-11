Oprah Had Conversation With Buckingham Palace About Her Friendship With Meghan Markle’s Mom

No one ever questions Oprah’s intentions—unless you’re the royal family, that is! Royal reporter and “Finding Freedom” co-author Omid Scobie sat down with Access Hollywood and revealed some of the best-kept secrets from within the royal family.

One of the book’s revelations was that the royal family had to chat with Oprah about her budding friendship with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, as they were suspicious that the media mogul was searching for an interview.

“I found that so interesting because no one on earth should ever question Oprah’s motives. We always know that it comes from such a great place and I remember hearing from a senior aid at one of the households that they had had a conversation with Oprah to make sure that her intentions with her friendship with Meghan and Doria came from a good place, that she wasn’t just trying to get an interview,” Scobie told Access’ Kit Hoover via video chat.

“I think we’ve seen Oprah really prove herself to be a very respectful friend, she’s said vert little about any of the Sussexes in that time. And, listen, I think that shows just how protective the institution is of any newcomers coming in, no matter what your background.”

And it seems Oprah’s intentions were pure after all, as she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding back in 2018!

“Finding Freedom” also touches on other aspects of the royal’s famously private lifestyle, shedding new light on the couple’s relationship as well as their life before and after their royal exit.

Are you curious how Meghan and Harry were able to keep their dating life secret for so long? The book provides an answer!

“(Harry and Meghan) really had that luxury of getting to know each other without prying eyes around them. I think that’s really how their relationship was able to get to a strong point before they shared it with the world,” Omid said.

“Both of the obviously knew that it was inevitable that word would get out there, but it was important to keep some of that secret. And so what we reveal in the book is some of dates that friends like Marcus Anderson helped set up like little countryside retreats. And of course friends like Jessica and Ben Mulroney who helped the couple hideaway at their Toronto home during some of the moments where they’re hiding out.”

How did Meghan and Harry handle scary moments including death threats, and keep the origins of their romance secret from even close friends? Omid discusses all this and more. “Finding Freedom” is available everywhere books are sold now.