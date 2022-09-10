Oprah Winfrey Reflects On Queen Elizabeth’s Death & Legacy Of Service: ‘She Is The Standard’

Oprah Winfrey is remembering Queen Elizabeth’s legacy of service.

While chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, the “Sidney” producer shared her reflections on the late monarch, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Oprah explained that while many people are celebrated as queens in a more colloquial way, Queen Elizabeth was in a league of her own.

“You know, everybody gets called the queen; there really was one. And she is the standard for all the rest of us, whoever get called queens, and the reason she was is because of her service,” she shared.

“Martin Luther King said that it is the greatest offering anybody can bring to the world is service, because greatness is determined through service, and I think what she did was serve her countrymen and serve everyone for 70 years. And the sacrifice that that takes to make when you’re 25 years old and to say, ‘I’m going to offer myself in sacrifice to my country.’ That’s what she did,” Oprah continued.

Oprah is one of many stars who have paid tribute to the Queen following her passing.

Elton John wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

In a post of her own, Maria Shriver wrote in part, “What a extraordinary life of public service. What an [extraordinary] life period. The queen served her country, until the very end, with class, strength, dignity, and honor. She was married for 74 years, a mother to four, a grandmother, and a great grandmother.”

Victoria Beckham also joined in the tributes, writing on Twitter, “Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time.”

