Oprah Winfrey To Host TV Special On Ozempic & Weight-Loss Drugs: ‘Personal Topic For Me’

Oprah Winfrey is ready to take on the Ozempic trend in front of a live studio audience.

The media mogul will host an upcoming ABC TV special on the growing trend of prescription weight-loss drugs, Access Hollywood has learned.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the primetime event will gather a group of “leading medical experts and everyday people” to discuss the “prevailing questions and concerns surrounding the impact on our health care, economy, lifestyle and culture.” The sit-down conversation aims to tackle the obesity epidemic while hearing from both clinicians and patients who have experience with medications including Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, per ABC.

Oprah issued a statement explaining why the project is one she hopes will shed insight and bring awareness to a topic that’s long hit home for her and so many others.

“It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity,” she said. “This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight.”

The 70-year-old’s newest venture, her first TV special in three years, comes after she confirmed her own use of a weight-loss medication in recent months and later stepped down from the Weight Watchers board of directors.

Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said that the icon is the perfect choice to helm a public discourse on such a relevant topic in today’s climate.

“We are thrilled to work with Oprah and the voices she has assembled to open a dialogue that destigmatizes and educates viewers on the important and polarizing topic of weight loss,” his statement read. “I can think of no one better to lead this meaningful conversation about such a critical issue that touches all of our lives.”

“An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution” will air Monday, March 18 at 8 PM ET on ABC and premiere on Hulu the following day.