Oprah’s 2019 Favorite Things List Is Here! Check Out All The Gifts Under $50 She’s Loving

The holidays are fast approaching, and to kick off the season of giving, Oprah Winfrey has released her annual Favorite Things list!

O Magazine debuted the media mogul’s much-anticipated list on Nov. 8. It features a wide range of holiday must-haves, as well as some celebrity-fronted goods, like a sleek black bag from Sarah Jessica Parker‘s collaboration with Samsonite ($245) and a sextet of shimmery powders from Lady Gaga‘s beauty line Haus Laboratories ($96).

While Oprah‘s list includes a few luxury items – like the De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine ($878) and the Apple Watch Series 5 ($799) – it also has tons of picks at a lower price point.

Check out some of the under-$50 items Oprah has her eye on below:

Matching Christmas Family Pajamas from Land’s End – $12-$50

Land’s End | Amazon

G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin Oversized Printed Luxe Hamptons Throws – $45

G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin | Amazon

Wilder Condiments Mustard Trio – $21

Wilder Condiments | Amazon

TRUFF Hot Sauce – $35

TRUFF | Amazon

Brouk & Co Duo Travel Organizers – $48

Brouk and Co. | Amazon

Intelex Plush Slippers ­– $25

Intelex | Amazon

Maya J Eternity Rings – $48

Maya J | Amazon

Better Houseware Extra-Wide Glass Straws – $15 for five straws

Better Houseware | Amazon

Ecoffee Cup Reusable Travel Coffee Cup – $12

Ecoffee Cup | Amazon

Pink Picasso Paint-By-Number Kits – $42

Pink Picasso | Amazon

PRINTWORKS Puzzles – $25

PRINTWORKS | Amazon

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.