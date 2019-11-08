Oprah’s 2019 Favorite Things List Is Here! Check Out All The Gifts Under $50 She’s Loving

The holidays are fast approaching, and to kick off the season of giving, Oprah Winfrey has released her annual Favorite Things list!

O Magazine debuted the media mogul’s much-anticipated list on Nov. 8. It features a wide range of holiday must-haves, as well as some celebrity-fronted goods, like a sleek black bag from Sarah Jessica Parker‘s collaboration with Samsonite ($245) and a sextet of shimmery powders from Lady Gaga‘s beauty line Haus Laboratories ($96).

While Oprah‘s list includes a few luxury items – like the De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine ($878) and the Apple Watch Series 5 ($799) – it also has tons of picks at a lower price point.

Check out some of the under-$50 items Oprah has her eye on below:

Matching Christmas Family Pajamas from Land’s End – $12-$50

G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin Oversized Printed Luxe Hamptons Throws – $45

Wilder Condiments Mustard Trio – $21

TRUFF Hot Sauce – $35

Brouk & Co Duo Travel Organizers – $48

Intelex Plush Slippers ­– $25

Maya J Eternity Rings – $48

Better Houseware Extra-Wide Glass Straws – $15 for five straws

Ecoffee Cup Reusable Travel Coffee Cup – $12

Pink Picasso Paint-By-Number Kits – $42

PRINTWORKS Puzzles – $25