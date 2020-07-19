Orlando Bloom Admits He’s ‘Broken’ As Dog Mighty Remains Missing: ‘I Feel Powerless’

Orlando Bloom is praying for the safe return of his dog, Mighty.

The actor shared a heartbreaking post about his beloved pup on Instagram, days after his furry friend went missing in Montecito, Calif.

“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open,” Orlando wrote. “The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.”

He continued, “I feel powerless… maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.”

The “Carnival Row” star, who has a 9-year-old son and baby girl on the way with fiancée Katy Perry, also encouraged fans to always appreciate the time with friends, family and pets.

“Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised,” he added. “Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend.’ I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.”

Orlando first announced the sad news of Mighty’s disappearance on July 15. At the time, he revealed that the pooch is chipped and has a collar with a phone number to call.

“If you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station, he can be traced back to me for a reward,” he wrote, adding, “Please only send REAL INFO… my heart is already broken, so please don’t add insult to injury.” The “Lord of the Rings” alum welcomed Mighty into his family in 2017 during his brief split from the “Daisies” singer.

— Gabi Duncan