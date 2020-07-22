Orlando Bloom Mourns Death Of Dog Mighty With Tattoo Tribute

Orlando Bloom is saying goodbye to his beloved dog, Mighty.

Just a week after announcing that the pup had gone missing, the “Carnival Row” star confirmed that his four-legged friend had sadly passed away. The actor, 43, paid tribute to Mighty’s memory by getting a tattoo of the pooch’s name on his chest.

“Mighty’s on the other side now,” Orlando wrote. “After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day — the number of completion — we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the manholes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well.”

He continued, “I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every backyard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you.”

Orlando, whose fiancée Katy Perry is currently pregnant with their first child together, also thanked his neighbors in Montecito, Calif., where Mighty disappeared.

“Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks,” he added. “It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother.”

— Gabi Duncan