Orlando Bloom Shares Rare Family Pic with Katy Perry and Son Flynn

Orlando Bloom is a family man and proud of it.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star shared a photo on Saturday with Katy Perry and his son Flynn enjoying a park outside with the trio holding hands.

The dad wore a white t-shirt matching his 10-year-old son, who he shares with Miranda Kerr, while the pop singer wore a pink jumpsuit and bucket hat.

“FAMILY,” the actor captioned the sweet post, adding, “LOVE” along with a heart emoji.

Orlando who is also a proud papa to 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Katy Perry recently celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad to two.

Katy gushed over Orlando for the special day with a throwback video of him in the hospital presumably when Daisy was born.

“happy first Father’s Day to to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift 🌼🕊… I love you WHOLE world,” she wrote.

The couple recently packed on the PDA during a romantic Italian getaway. The couple shared photos from their trip to Venice on social media and seemed to have a lovely time exploring the cities rich history. Orlando shared a series of photos, including one of himself kissing his fiancée under a bridge, and captioned them in part with, “kiss under the bridge for good luck.”

