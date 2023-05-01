‘Our Planet II’: First Look At Netflix’s Jaw-Dropping Nature Docuseries (EXCLUSIVE)

Prepare to be amazed all over again! “Our Planet” is back and more stunning than ever.

The Emmy-winning team behind Netflix’s “Planet Earth” and “Our Planet” has returned with the anticipated follow-up, “Our Planet II.”

In this first-look teaser, viewers get a sneak peek at the new docuseries’ extraordinary cinematography that captures the mysteries of animal migration to reveal the natural world’s most dramatic and fascinating stories.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, “Our Planet II” drops June 14 on Netflix and comes after the blockbuster success of “Our Planet,” which has more than 570 million hours viewed on the platform to date.