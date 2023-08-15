‘OutDaughtered’ Returning For Another Season With Danielle & Adam Busby

America’s favorite quintuplets are returning for another season of “OutDaughtered.”

TLC announced that Adam and Danielle Busby as well as their eldest daughter Blayke and their all-girl quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava will be returning for another season of the hit reality series.

“The Busbys nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly content and in this new chapter, Adam, Danielle, Blayke, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava are returning to share more of their happy home,” Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks & TLC previously said in a statement.

Access Hollywood previously spoke with the reality tv family and they revealed that after celebrating their 8th birthday, the quints are showing now signs of slowing down.

“We try our best to let them be the kids they are,” Danielle said.

The mom of six also revealed that they are dialing up their own unique interests as Adam shares that they’re growing into their own personalities.

“They like to take control a little bit and get in front of the camera these days and be goofy and kinda take over,” she explained with a laugh.

This season brings dance recitals, camping fun, mechanical bull rides and even a Dad-inspired “Yes Day” complete with sweet treats and lots of animals.

“We got to have candy for breakfast and cotton candy!” Riley gushed. “And Daddy kissed a giraffe!” Ava added.

“OutDaughtered” airs on Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC.

— Stephanie Swaim