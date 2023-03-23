Owen Wilson Says His ‘Paint’ Wig Was ‘Startling’ At First, But Soon He ‘Didn’t Want To Take It Off’

Owen Wilson underwent quite the hair transformation for “Paint”!

The actor donned a curly voluminous ‘do to portray Carl Nargle, a fictional painter based on Bob Ross, in the forthcoming comedy film.

At the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, Owen told Access Hollywood his first reaction to his onscreen appearance.

“It was kind of startling when I first put the wig on and kind of dialing it in, and you wonder, you don’t want it to be too much, but you do kind of want to create a character. I think that they did a great job,” he said.

Owen explained that over the course of filming the movie, he truly embraced his new look.

“The first time I came out as Carl Nargle, I was a little bit self-conscious and, ‘Jeez, I don’t know about this,'” he recalled. “Then, halfway through the movie, I didn’t want to take it off. I thought it was a very powerful look, and I got a good response from it.”

Say ‘Wow’ To These Photos Of Owen Wilson View Gallery

When asked if he kept the wig after the movie wrapped, Owen revealed that he did hold onto it!

“I did take the wig. In fact, we had it on the other day when we were doing some little publicity stuff,” he said. “Even as I’m talking to you, I’m looking over your shoulder, and I’m seeing myself in the wig [on the movie’s poster], and it just makes me happy. I’ve been lucky to play a lot of good characters in movies, and I think Carl Nargle is definitely one of my favorites.”

“Paint” hits theaters on April 7.