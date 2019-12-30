‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Marries Foster The People Frontman Mark Foster

Julia Garner and Mark Foster will start the new decade as a married couple! The lovebirds tied the knot in a intimate ceremony last Friday, and Julia confirmed the news with a sweet post on Instagram this morning.

“12/27/19,” the actress captioned the black-and-white photograph of her and hubby Mark in their wedding best. The duo, who got engaged back in May while on a trip to Yellowstone, have been notoriously tight-lipped about their relationship. But designer and wedding guest Zac Posen shared some highlights of the ceremony to his Instagram story as well as a tribute to the sweet couple.

“Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims,” the designer wrote alongside a snap of Mark and Julia sharing a smooch. Julia wore a delicate lace and silk dress for her big day, while Mark wore a classic black tux.

Congratulations to the happy couple!