“Top Chef” judge Padma Lakshmi is mourning the loss of former chef contestant and friend Fatima Ali.

Fatima died on Jan. 25 after battling a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma.

Padma reflected on the first time she met Fatima and the instant connection they shared in a heartfelt letter.

The two were introduced on the first day of filming the 15th season “Top Chef” in Colorado.

“She was hard to miss. She was beautiful, but that’s not what struck me. There was a strong defiance in her posture,” she wrote. “I noticed the glint in her eye and that serious look of determination.”

Padma revealed that she saw a great deal of herself in Padma and wanted to challenge her as a chef.

“Not only did I think she could take it, but I knew she wanted me to give it to her straight,” she said.

The chefs clicked instantly, sharing the same background as immigrant women of color with a love for food. When Padma heard about Fatima’s diagnoses she felt “punched in the gut.”

“I made apple pie and delivered her samosas. We shared laughs and cracked jokes – anything to lighten the mood,” she said.

Padma got to know Fatima’s family, who reminded her of her own. But, she knew she had to except that Fatima didn’t have much time left.

“She made me appreciate sunlight on my face, the sound of laughter, the smell of cake baking. Fatima’s life was short, but her imprint on me will be there forever,” she concluded.

She signed off by saying, “Goodbye Fati. I will never forget you.”

WATCH: Terminally Ill ‘Top Chef’ Alum Fatima Ali Gets A Special Visit From Her TV Family