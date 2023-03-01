Pamper Yourself With a Natural Body Butter For Pregnancy, New Moms & Your Baby That Was Created By a Mom

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

If you’re anything like us, you’re always looking for the best new beauty brands to add to your routine. And when you’re pregnant, it is even more important to make sure you’re using the right products. Well, you’re in luck. Because we’ve found the perfect thing.

KIKI KREME was founded by Destinée Graham. She was pregnant at the time and was determined to find the most natural way to prevent stretch marks. So, drawing from experience working in the beauty industry and Jamaican family secrets, she created her very own body butter. She loved it so much, she began to use it on her entire body, and on her newborn, too. She began to share it with friends and family who also fell in love with the product, and soon enough, KIKI KREME was born.

Handmade with 100% natural ingredients, KIKI KREME’s body butter is designed to promote elasticity and prevent the appearance of stretch marks and is gentle enough to soothe and comfort baby’s skin, living up to its tagline – “from belly to baby and beyond”.

Combine the body butter with the dry brush, and you’ve got everything you need to get softer, more nourished skin. But don’t take it from us, treat yourself to the products and see for yourself!

KIKI KREME 8 oz by KIKI KREME
$58.00

