Pamper Yourself With These At-Home Spa Products For National Face Mask Day

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

There are few things better than getting home after a long day, changing into comfy clothes, lighting your favorite candle, and taking the time to relax and unwind with a face mask.

Whether it’s a sheet mask, a clay mask, or even a homemade one, there is something about putting on a face mask that feels like the height of luxury and relaxation. And what better excuse to take that time for yourself than National Face Mask Day!

To honor the holiday, we’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite skin masks for you to choose from. Ranging from affordable sheet masks to more luxurious charcoal clay masks and covering a variety of skin needs from antiaging to intensive hydration, you are sure to find the mask best suited to you and your needs.

And don’t forget the essential final step to any skin care routine – the jade roller! Try using it after your mask to rub in any remaining product and lock in those skin benefits, or pop it into the freezer and use when you first wake up to help combat any early-morning puffiness.

Check out our picks below!

Activated Charcoal Face Mask by WOW Skin Science$14.95 Buy Now

Avocado Cuddle Sheet Mask by 107 Beauty$26.00 Buy Now

Lovery Dead Sea Mud Mask with Lavender Extract, Shea Butter, Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E by Lovery$37.99 Buy Now

Mini Staycation Hydrating Mask by Verishop$15.00 Buy Now

Waffle Mask by Verishop$25.00 Buy Now

Charcoal Clay Masque by Verishop$44.00 Buy Now

DeadSea AntiAgg Peel Gel Set of Two by UnbeatableSale$35.18 Buy Now

Advanced Collagen Masks X5 by Gentlehomme$28.99 Buy Now

Intensive Repair Face Mask by Lumin Skin$20.00 Buy Now