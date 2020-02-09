Parasite Sweeps The 2020 Oscars With Four Awards And Twitter Can’t Handle It

“Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards as the first non-English speaking film to ever win Best Picture. The South Korean film also took home awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director. Bong Joon-Ho, the flick’s director, joked, “I’m ready to drink tonight!” as he accepted an award. The film beat out favorites like “1917” and “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood,” which led to tons of Twitter reactions! We’ve compiled the best tweets about the big night for “Parasite.”

