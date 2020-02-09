Parasite Sweeps The 2020 Oscars With Four Awards And Twitter Can’t Handle It

“Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards as the first non-English speaking film to ever win Best Picture. The South Korean film also took home awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director. Bong Joon-Ho, the flick’s director, joked, “I’m ready to drink tonight!” as he accepted an award. The film beat out favorites like “1917” and “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood,” which led to tons of Twitter reactions! We’ve compiled the best tweets about the big night for “Parasite.”

MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be on that stage winning @TheAcademy’s highest honor. This is wonderful and right. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q8go53lqmd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 10, 2020

the way i was crying and trembling when parasite won pic.twitter.com/pBFzGp2s8h — lucy (@heylucymay) February 10, 2020

So happy Parasite swept the Oscars but it is insane that none of the actors were nominated for their performances!!!!! — Ryan O’Connell (@ryanoconn) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho 100% knows he made the best movie of the year & I love that energy. Sorry to see the #Parasite crew leave us after this epic awards season, but wishing them safe travels & much deserved celebration at home. pic.twitter.com/9Pc1cU4lIl — Kookie Crumbles ⁷ 💜 (@Crumbles4Kookie) February 10, 2020

That’s! What’s! Up! Dope Ass Film! Dope Ass CAST! Dope Ass Film Maker! #Parasite https://t.co/jHThHze6PX — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 10, 2020

Parasite Parasite Parasite Parasite!!!! Oh my gawwwdddd Parasite did it!!!! Director Bong did it!! The whole insanely talented cast did it!! South Korea did it. History made. Heading out to celebrate all night!!! — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) February 10, 2020

Parasite!! Sometimes things are very right. ♥️♥️♥️ — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) February 10, 2020

So many Korean-American kids are watching this and they won’t know how far Korean art and music has come because of the incredible success of Parasite and BTS. That’s the impact they will have. That is the history they are writing. So proud. 😭 — bora⁷ 🍇🍀 (@modooborahae) February 10, 2020

I couldn’t love Bong Joon Ho more. #BongHive — Joey King (@JoeyKing) February 10, 2020

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So so proud to be Korean 🇰🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/aISEy1HUpz — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) February 10, 2020