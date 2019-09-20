Paris Hilton Mourns Death Of ‘Brilliant’ Grandfather Barron Hilton: ‘He Was A Legend’

Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of a special loved one.

The heiress revealed in an emotional Instagram post on Friday that her paternal grandfather, Barron Hilton, had died. He was 91 years old.

Paris shared the sad news alongside a video montage of notable photographs taken throughout his life, including a few snaps with Paris herself over the years. The 38-year-old wrote that she was “deeply saddened” over Barron’s death, honoring him as “a legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind” and as someone who “lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure.”

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Admits Paris Hilton ‘Literally Gave’ Her A Career: I’d ‘Do Anything For Her’

The magnate was the son of Paris’ great-grandfather Conrad Hilton, who founded the iconic Hilton hotel franchise. Barron succeeded him in the family business, serving as chairman, president and CEO of the Hilton empire. Paris recalled the influence Barron had on her growing up, writing that she “looked up to him as a businessman” ever since she “was a little girl.”

“I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor,” she continued. “I always wanted to make him proud.”

The socialite went on to tell followers how happy she is to have had the bittersweet chance to let Barron know how much he meant to her before he passed.

“The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me,” she concluded.

WATCH: Paris Hilton Struts In Elaborate Headpiece For Moulin Rouge-Themed Blonds Fashion Show

Paris’ famous friends flocked to the comment section and expressed their condolences, with Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Zoe, Gigi Gorgeous, Chanel West Coast and more all chiming in.

Barron died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Sept. 19, according to a statement. His legacy will live on far beyond his famous family’s professional endeavors.

Shortly after the 2007 sale of the Hilton Hotels corporation, he pledged to donate nearly his entire estate, then valued at $2.3 billion, to his father’s eponymous foundation – an act of charity that also served as a personal tribute.

“My father left 97 percent of his wealth to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, and I am proud to follow my father’s example,” Barron reportedly said at the time.

— Erin Biglow