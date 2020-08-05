Paris Jackson & Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn Split After 2 Years Of Dating (Report)

Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have broken up, according to multiple reports. The two were first linked in November 2018 and created the music duo The SoundFlowers in their nearly two years of dating.

The split was reportedly amicable, according to TMZ. The 22-year-old simply decided she wanted to focus on her own music career and felt her relationship had run its course, the report continued.

The breakup came on the heels of the finale of the former couple’s Facebook docuseries “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn.” During the final episode—which premiered on August 4—Paris admitted that she and Gabriel had been butting heads and that the two “both have stubborn energy.”

But for fans of the Jackson family, it may come as no surprise that Paris decided to pursue a solo career. After all, Paris—the daughter of music legend Michael Jackson—revealed in a recent interview with “Good Morning America” that she had originally turned to music to cope with her father’s tragic death. Paris’ love for music led her to create the song “Geronimo” on her latest EP, a song which her brother Prince particularly enjoys.

“I remember when my sister first played ‘Geronimo’ for me. I can hear and feel all the emotion and pain and hurt that went into that song. I just remember thinking that, you know, this was a song, I think, that other people could … relate to, but other people needed to hear,” the 23-year-old told “Good Morning America.”

