Paris Jackson Pens Touching Tribute To Her Late Father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson is remembering her dad in the most special way.
The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to pen a sweet tribute to her late father.
"my one source of strength. the only thing keeping me going. my love, my light, my archangel," she wrote next to a photo of the king of pop.
Michael passed away on June 25, 2009 when Paris was 11 years old. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing.
Paris' sweet tribute comes after she attended the Moschino fashion show on Friday in Burbank, Calif.
While at the fashion show, Paris rocked a cute pink dress, which she paired with beachy tresses and lots of accessories.
She took to her Instagram to share some snaps of her look, as well as some photos of her with designer Jeremy Scott.
"Moschino SS19 Resort," she wrote. "@moschino @itsjeremyscott."
Other celebs in attendance at the show included Jaime King, Kris Jenner, Emma Roberts and more.
-- Stephanie Swaim