Paris Jackson Seeking Treatment For Emotional Health (Source)

Paris Jackson is taking time for self-care.

Michael Jackson’s daughter has checked into a treatment facility for her emotional health. A source told Access on Tuesday that Paris “decided that she needed to take some time off” to “reboot” and “realign” after “a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe.”

She is “looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her,” the source continued of Paris’ “wellness plan.”

WATCH: Paris Jackson Blasts ‘Really Mean’ Paparazzi Who Compared Her To Dad Michael Jackson

The model and actress has been candid about her struggles with depression, anxiety and substance abuse over the years. In a cover story for Rolling Stone in 2017, she discussed having attempted suicide at age 15.

“It was just self-hatred,” she said at the time. “Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

In addition, Paris revealed that a “complete stranger” had sexually assaulted her when she was just 14 – a trauma she had not shared publicly until her Rolling Stone interview. The music mag reported that she spent more than a year of her high school days at a “therapeutic school in Utah,” which Paris said was a “great” choice for her.

“I’m a completely different person,” she said of the experience.

WATCH: Paris Jackson Defends Marijuana Video After Social Media Backlash: ‘I Thought It Was Funny’

The now-20-year-old has since seemed to adjust to life in the spotlight, embracing work on multiple film, television and other creative endeavors, along with an increasing social media presence.

However, she has more recently appeared to step back into a lower profile. Her last posts on Twitter and Instagram were back in mid-December.

Access has reached out to Paris’ rep for comment.

— Erin Biglow