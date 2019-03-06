Pat Sajak, Chris Harrison, Dr. Oz And More Stars React To Alex Trebek’s Cancer Diagnosis

Hollywood is rallying around “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek after he revealed he was battling cancer.

Pat Sajak, Chris Harrison, Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil and more stars took to their social media accounts to send their love, prayers and thoughts to Alex as he battles Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer.

Katie Couric, who lost her first husband to cancer, had a poignant response to Alex’s cancer diagnosis.

“My heart goes out to the one and only Alex Trebek who announced today he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Or as he might say on @jeopardy “A courageous man who is determined to beat this terrible disease with the help of family, friends, and prayers from around the world.” WHO IS ALEX TREBEK?! We love you Alex and we are cheering you on. If anyone can be helpful at @su2c please let me know.”

Check out all the celebrity reactions below: 

