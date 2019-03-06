Pat Sajak, Chris Harrison, Dr. Oz And More Stars React To Alex Trebek’s Cancer Diagnosis

Hollywood is rallying around “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek after he revealed he was battling cancer.

Pat Sajak, Chris Harrison, Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil and more stars took to their social media accounts to send their love, prayers and thoughts to Alex as he battles Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer.

Katie Couric, who lost her first husband to cancer, had a poignant response to Alex’s cancer diagnosis.

“My heart goes out to the one and only Alex Trebek who announced today he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Or as he might say on @jeopardy “A courageous man who is determined to beat this terrible disease with the help of family, friends, and prayers from around the world.” WHO IS ALEX TREBEK?! We love you Alex and we are cheering you on. If anyone can be helpful at @su2c please let me know.”

Check out all the celebrity reactions below:

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

Thinking and praying for fellow game show host and absolute legend Alex Trebek as he starts his fight with pancreatic cancer. God’s speed my friend https://t.co/W0JJnlS6LY — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 6, 2019

I'm saddened to hear about Alex Trebek's stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Stay strong, friend. ❤️ https://t.co/oi3RvVZVCQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 6, 2019

Robin & I are sending all of our love and prayers to Alex Trebek. He’s one strong guy and will fight this! https://t.co/nXy41nxaZT — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) March 6, 2019

I just want to say to Alex Trebek I know you can kick cancers ass. You are the true daily double and the ultimate Jeopardy! champion in my eyes.

Lots of positive energy coming your way from so many sir. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 6, 2019

Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek. You are my hero. ❤️❤️🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/CcXhVtqUT8 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 6, 2019

We are all pulling for Alex Trebek who just revealed he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He vows to fight this and to keep working. We're with you, Alex. — David Muir (@DavidMuir) March 6, 2019

