Pat Sajak Reveals 41st Season Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Will Be His Last

It’s the end of an era!

Pat Sajak shocked fans on Monday when he announced on Twitter that the upcoming 41st season hosting “Wheel of Fortune” will be his last.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!),” he wrote.

Pat has served as the host of the beloved game show for four decades. His co-host Vanna White has been on the show alongside him, making them one of Hollywood’s longest lasting on-screen duos.

After co-hosting “Wheel of Fortune” for 40 years, the pair previously told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall in 2021 whether or not they plan on retiring from the show at the same time.

“I can’t imagine doing the show without Pat,” Vanna said at the time.

“We’ve talked about it and we’ll probably walk off into the sunset at the same time,” Pat added. “Not in this calendar year.”

— Stephanie Swaim