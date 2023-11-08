Patrick Dempsey Named People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive

Dr. McDreamy is finally getting his flowers!

Patrick Dempsey is officially People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive.

The 57-year-old was chosen for the honor on Tuesday night.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum told the publication in this week’s cover story. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

He also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to celebrate the exciting achievement.

“Never give up on a dream,” Dempsey quipped to the host after the big reveal.

The “Enchanted” star joins the ranks of Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney and more. He succeeds last year’s heartthrob, Chris Evans.

“I peaked many years ago,” the actor told People. “But I’m still here.”

Patrick shares his three kids, daughter Talula, 21, and 16-year-old twins Darby and Sullivan, with wife Jillian.

“What a title! You truly are my sexiest man alive,” his wife wrote on Instagram.

As for how his family responded, Patrick told Jimmy they didn’t believe it when they heard about his new title. “They laughed, quite hard. They were like, ‘No, seriously, who is it?'” he said on the late-night show.

The “Ferrari” actor had a similar reaction himself.

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” he told People.