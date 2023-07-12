Patrick Mahomes And Mikaela Shiffrin Win Big At 2023 ESPY Awards

The 2023 ESPY Awards honored athletes that broke records, won championships and dominated their respective sports.
Patrick Mahomes took home one of the night’s biggest awards, Best Athlete in a male sport. On Wednesday night, Mikaela Shiffrin took home the Best Athlete in a female sports honor.
Here are the rest of the winners from the 2023 ESPY Awards:
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports
- Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets
- Aaron Judge – New York Yankees
- Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
- Lionel Messi – Argentina
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports
- Mikaela Shiffrin – Ski
- Sophia Smith – Portland Thorns
- Iga Świątek – Tennis
- A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces
Best Breakthrough Athlete
- Caitlin Clark – Iowa Women’s Basketball
- Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers
- Angel Reese – LSU Women’s Basketball
- Julio Rodríguez – Seattle Mariners
Best Record-Breaking Performance
- Novak Djokovic
- LeBron James
- Mikaela Shiffrin
- Max Verstappen
Best Championship Performance
- Leon Edwards – UFC
- Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets
- Lionel Messi – Argentina
- Rose Zhang – LPGA
Best Comeback Athlete
- Jon Jones, UFC
- Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets
- Alyssa Thomas – Connecticut Sun
- Justin Verlander – Current New York Mets / Houston Astros
Courage Award
- United States Women’s National Soccer Team
Jimmy V Award
- Liam Hendriks
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award
- Jrue Holiday and Lauren Holiday
Best Play
- Michael Block Hole – Golf
- Justin Jefferson – NFL
- Ally Lemos – NCAA
- Trinity Thomas – NCAA
Best Team
- Denver Nuggets – NBA
- Georgia Bulldogs – NCAA Football
- Kansas City Chief – NFL
- Las Vegas Aces – WNBA
- Louisiana State Tigers – NCAA Women’s Basketball
- Oklahoma Sooners – NCAA Softball
- Vegas Golden Knights – NHL
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports
- Zach Edey – Purdue Men’s Basketball
- Duncan McGuire – Creighton Soccer
- Brennan O’Neill – Duke Lacrosse
- Caleb Williams – USC Football
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports
- Jordy Bahl – Oklahoma Softball
- Caitlin Clark – Iowa Women’s Basketball
- Izzy Scane – Northwestern Lacrosse
- Trinity Thomas – Florida Gators Gymnastics
Best Athlete With a Disability
- Erica McKee – Sled Hockey Team
- Zach Miller – Snowboarding
- Aaron Pike – Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing
- Susannah Scaroni – Wheelchair Racing
Best NFL Player
- Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers
- Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
- Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings
- Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player
- Paul Goldschmidt – St. Louis Cardinals
- Aaron Judge – New York Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Angels
- Justin Verlander – Houston Astros
Best NHL Player
- Jonathan Marchessault – Vegas Golden Knights
- Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers
- David Pastrňák – Boston Bruins
- Linus Ullmark – Boston Bruins
Best NBA Player
- Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat
- Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
- Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics
Best WNBA Player
- Skylar Diggins-Smith – Phoenix Mercury
- Candace Parker – Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)
- Breanna Stewart – Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)
- A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces
Best Driver
- Brittany Force – NHRA
- Kyle Larson – NASCAR
- Josef Newgarden – IndyCar
- Max Verstappen – F1
Best UFC Fighter
- Leon Edwards
- Jon Jones
- Islam Makhachev
- Amanda Nunes
Best Boxer
- Gervonta Davis
- Devin Haney
- Claressa Shields
- Shakur Stevenson
Best Soccer Player
- Aitana Bonmatí – Spain/Barcelona
- Erling Haaland – Norway/Manchester City
- Lionel Messi – Argentina/PSG
- Sophia Smith – USWNT/Portland Thorns
Best Golfer
- Wyndham Clark
- Nelly Korda
- Jon Rahm
- Scottie Scheffler
Best Tennis Player
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Novak Djokovic
- Aryna Sabalenka