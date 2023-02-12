Patrick Mahomes Kisses Wife Brittany While Celebrating Super Bowl LVII Win With Daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes is making his second Super Bowl victory in four years a family affair!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated the team’s big win on Sunday with his wife, Brittany, and their 2-year-old daughter, Sterling, as the trio gathered on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The couple shared a passionate kiss among the festive crowd before walking arm-in-arm as Patrick carried Sterling on his hip. Proud dad Patrick and his loved ones had an additional reason to be so happy – the 27-year-old phenom was also named Super Bowl MVP after leading his team to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles with a sprained ankle.

Brittany and Sterling may have been front and center to cheer on Patrick, but the athlete recently welcomed another member to his fan club as well – 11-week-old son Bronze, who was understandably absent from the post-game field but did make the special trip to Arizona with his parents and sister.

Patrick Mahomes Gets Support From Wife Brittany, Daughter Sterling & 11-Week-Old Son Bronze at Super Bowl LVII View Gallery

Patrick made sure to give his football family some love, too. In addition to giving a hug to teammate Travis Kelce, he was also pictured in an embrace with Travis’ brother and Eagles player Jason Kelce. The Kelces are the first siblings to ever face off in the Super Bowl.

— Erin Biglow