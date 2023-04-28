Patrick Swayze’s Widow Lisa Niemi Swayze Reflects On Late Husband’s Pancreatic Cancer Battle & The Fight For A Cure

More than 13 years after Patrick Swayze died from pancreatic cancer, his wife Lisa Niemi Swayze is continuing the fight for an end to the disease.

“We went through a grueling 22-month battle. It was worth every moment,” she told Access Hollywood. “He did such a brave and valiant fight, and he wanted to live, and I feel for all the people out there that are having the same battle. I know what it’s like to have a loved one fighting for their life, and I want them to have the chance that he fought so hard for.”

Lisa says that she thinks Patrick would see it as an “honor” that his battle brought more awareness to the disease, and she’s seen that impact firsthand.

“When I’ve been able to advocate on behalf of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, being able to walk in and show his picture and say, ‘Look, this is a guy worth saving, and y’all have to do something about it,'” she said. “And you know what, it’s up to all of us, because it’s a deadly disease. This year, 64,000 are going to be diagnosed, but [50,000] are going to die.”

This Saturday, Lisa will be participating in the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s PurpleStride, a walk to end pancreatic cancer held in cities across the country. She’ll walk in the New York City event along with Franke Previte, the co-writer of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” the song memorably featured in Patrick’s movie “Dirty Dancing.”

“Anybody who’s involved with these walks and show up, they’re so committed,” Lisa said. “They have such joy and passion about what they’re doing. It’s so special to see, and it’s an honor for me to be a part of them.”

Lisa also shared her loving memories of Patrick and reflected on his incredible career, including “Dirty Dancing” – a movie she revealed he was initially hesitant to audition for! She weighed in on Channing Tatum potentially stepping into Patrick’s shoes in a possible “Ghost” reimagining.

PurpleStride takes place on Saturday, April 29. For more information about the event and the organization, visit PanCAN’s website.

