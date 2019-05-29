Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Posts Rare Snap That Gets Comments From Gal Gadot!

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker has the support of Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot!

Meadow, 20, posted a rare snap on her Instagram late on Tuesday showing off her Wonder Woman style moves, and she captioned the pic, “Gal inspired.”

Meadow tagged the superstar actress in the post, getting a nod from Gal herself! “Love you girl,” Gal wrote in the comments section. Gal, who worked with Paul on the “Fast and Furious” films revealed in 2017 that she still hadn’t really processed his death.

And Gal wasn’t the only major star to hit the comments section either! Jordana Brewster and Tyrese from the “Fast & The Furious” family also shared sweet comments in support of Meadow!

Meadow is Paul’s only child and she’s been a huge force behind his Paul Walker Foundation following his tragic death in 2013.

